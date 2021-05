(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher on Friday, extending US rallies on Wall Street after a rout in the previous session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 2.32 percent, or 636.46 points, to 28,084.47 while the broader Topix index was up 1.86 percent, or 34.38 points, at 1,883.42 at the close.