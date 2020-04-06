Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up Over 4% On Slowing Virus Death Toll
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:30 AM
Tokyo, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed more than four percent higher on Monday as investors reacted positively to reports suggesting a slowing daily death toll from coronavirus in Europe.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 4.24 percent, or 756.11 points, to close at 18,576.30, while the broader Topix jumped 3.86 percent, or 51.17 points, to 1,376.30.