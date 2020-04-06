UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Closes Up Over 4% On Slowing Virus Death Toll

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up over 4% on slowing virus death toll

Tokyo, April 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed more than four percent higher on Monday as investors reacted positively to reports suggesting a slowing daily death toll from coronavirus in Europe.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index rose 4.24 percent, or 756.11 points, to close at 18,576.30, while the broader Topix jumped 3.86 percent, or 51.17 points, to 1,376.30.

Related Topics

Europe From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 6 April 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces recovery of 19 patients, 294 new cas ..

8 hours ago

UAE arranges flight to repatriate Emirati citizens ..

12 hours ago

British citizens in UAE are repatriated back to UK

12 hours ago

UAE Central Bank reduces reserves requirements for ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.