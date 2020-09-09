Tokyo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost more than one percent Wednesday on slumping US high-tech shares and fears of a coronavirus vaccine delay after a trial was paused temporarily.

The Nikkei 225 was down 1.04 percent, or 241.59 points, to close at 23,032.54 while the broader Topix index fell 0.96 percent, or 15.49 points, to 1,605.40.