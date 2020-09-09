UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Down More Than 1% At Close

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei down more than 1% at close

Tokyo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost more than one percent Wednesday on slumping US high-tech shares and fears of a coronavirus vaccine delay after a trial was paused temporarily.

The Nikkei 225 was down 1.04 percent, or 241.59 points, to close at 23,032.54 while the broader Topix index fell 0.96 percent, or 15.49 points, to 1,605.40.

