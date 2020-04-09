UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Edges Down As Virus Fears Offset Stimulus Hope

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo, April 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally lower on Thursday, as expectations for the impact of a massive Japanese economic package were offset by worries over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.04 percent, or 7.47 points, to 19,345.77, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.60 percent, or 8.49 points, at 1,416.98.

