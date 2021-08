Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally lower on Wednesday as late profit-taking erased early gains.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.03 percent, or 7.30 points, to 27,724.80, but the broader Topix index edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.46 points, to 1,935.66.