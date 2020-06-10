UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Edges Up Ahead Of Fed Policy Decision

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's Nikkei index edged up Wednesday, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the announcement of the Federal Reserve policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index climbed 0.15 percent, or 33.92 points, to end at 23,124.95, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.23 percent, or 3.72 points, to 1,624.71.

"Investors are in a wait-and-see mode ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC)," said chief strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities.

The committee began its two-day meeting on Tuesday and it will announce its latest monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

The Dollar fetched 107.47 Yen in Asian trade against 107.73 yen in New York and 107.96 yen in late Tokyo hours on Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Honda rose 0.42 percent to 3,039 yen after it said its Turkey plant resumed operations following a cyberattack that affected several factories worldwide.

Honda told AFP that cyber attacks on the firm's server on Monday had disrupted operations at some plants globally, but production lines were gradually recovering.

Nintendo was up 0.30 percent to 45,340 yen after it admitted that hackers had breached 300,000 accounts since early April, gaining access to personal information such as birthdays and email addresses but not credit card details.

Sony gained 1.26 percent to 7,496 yen while Toyota fell 0.37 percent to 7,094 yen.

Uniqlo chain operator Fast Retailing advanced 0.22 percent to 66,040 yen.

