Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Tuesday extending rallies on Wall Street, as trading volume declined amid a year-end holiday season.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.04 percent, or 9.47 points, to 23,830.58, but the broader Topix index was down 0.07 percent, or 1.20 percent, at 1,728.22.