Tokyo's Nikkei Ends Down Almost 4 Percent After US Rout

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei ends down almost 4 percent after US rout

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index tumbled nearly 4.0 percent at the close on Friday after a rout on Wall Street as rising bond yields in the United States and elsewhere stoked inflation fears.

The Nikkei gave up 3.99 percent, or 1,202.26 points, to 28,966.01, while the broader Topix index dropped 3.21 percent, or 61.74 points, to 1,864.49.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

