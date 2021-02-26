(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index tumbled nearly 4.0 percent at the close on Friday after a rout on Wall Street as rising bond yields in the United States and elsewhere stoked inflation fears.

The Nikkei gave up 3.99 percent, or 1,202.26 points, to 28,966.01, while the broader Topix index dropped 3.21 percent, or 61.74 points, to 1,864.49.