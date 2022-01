(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed down more than three percent on Thursday after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled an interest rate hike is likely in March.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index sank 3.11 percent, or 841.03 points, to end at 26,170.30, while the broader Topix index lost 2.61 percent, or 49.41 points, to 1,842.44.