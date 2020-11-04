Tokyo, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index rallied on Wednesday, as observers watched for clues about the outcome of the US presidential election, with no clear winner in sight.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.72 percent, or 399.75 points, at 23,695.23, while the broader Topix index gained 1.20 percent, or 19.30 points, to 1,627.25.