Tokyo's Nikkei Ends Up 2.5% As Biden Gets Transition Help

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo's Nikkei index closed up 2.50 percent Tuesday after US President Donald Trump dropped opposition to government aid for Joe Biden's transition team, with markets also buoyed by new vaccine news.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 638.22 points to close at 26,165.59, playing catch-up after a long weekend with surges in other markets.

The broader Topix index added 2.03 percent, or 35.01 points, to 1,762.40.

