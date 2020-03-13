UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Falls More Than 10% Amid Global Rout On Virus

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index fell more than 10 percent on Friday, amid a rout on global equity markets over mounting recession fears linked to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Nikkei 225 index was down 10.06 percent or 1,867.64 points, to 16,691.98 after 90 minutes of trade, while the broader Topix was down 9.38 percent or 124.55 points, at 1,203.33.

