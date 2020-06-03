(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index hit a three-month high on Wednesday as investors took heart from a strong showing on Wall Street and steady gains on Chinese shares.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.29 percent, or 288.15 points, to end at 22,613.76, while the broader Topix index was up 0.72 percent, or 11.40 points, to 1,599.08.