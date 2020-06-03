Tokyo's Nikkei Hits Three-month High On US Rallies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 11:20 AM
Tokyo, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index hit a three-month high on Wednesday as investors took heart from a strong showing on Wall Street and steady gains on Chinese shares.
The Nikkei 225 index gained 1.29 percent, or 288.15 points, to end at 22,613.76, while the broader Topix index was up 0.72 percent, or 11.40 points, to 1,599.08.