Tokyo's Nikkei Inches Down Ahead Of Holidays, Earnings

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei inches down ahead of holidays, earnings

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's Nikkei index inched down slightly on Tuesday, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of Golden Week spring holidays and the announcement of corporate earnings.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.06 percent or 12.03 points at 19,771.19, while the broader Topix index was up 0.13 percent or 1.90 points to 1,449.15.

