Tokyo, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed higher on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of the first US presidential debate.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.12 percent or 27.48 points at 23,539.10 while the broader Topix index was down 0.23 percent or 3.83 points at 1,658.10.