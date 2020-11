Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday, gaining for the eighth consecutive session as bargain-hunting was partially offset by profit-taking.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.68 percent or 171.28 points at 25,520.88, while the broader Topix index was down 0.16 percent or 2.84 points at 1,726.23.