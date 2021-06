Tokyo, June 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index closed lower on Friday, with investors disheartened by falls on Wall Street and all eyes on US jobs data due later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.40 percent, or 116.59 points, to end at 28,941.52, while the broader Topix index inched up 0.03 percent, or 0.49 points, to 1,959.19.