Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed up nearly four percent on Friday, tracking rallies on Wall Street over a massive US economic relief package.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 3.88 percent or 724.83 points to end at 19,389.43, while the broader Topix index advanced 4.30 percent or 60.17 points to 1,459.49.