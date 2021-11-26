Tokyo's Nikkei Index Dives Three Percent On Variant Fears
Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark stock index plunged more than three percent on Friday as news of a newly discovered and heavily mutated coronavirus variant spooked investors.
In early afternoon trade, the key Nikkei 225 index was down 3.02 percent, or 891.30 points, at 28,607.98, while the broader Topix slipped 2.41 percent or 48.77 to 1,976.92.