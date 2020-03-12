Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index ended the morning session down more than five percent as markets across the region sank after US President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe over the coronavirus.

The Nikkei was down 5.17 percent or 1,003.82 points at 18,412.24 by the break, while the broader Topix was down 4.78 percent or 66.16 points at 1,318.96.