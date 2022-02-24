(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday as fears grew of a full-scale war in eastern Europe after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in Ukraine.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 1.81 percent or 478.79 points to 25,970.82, while the broader Topix index lost 1.25 percent or 23.50 points to 1,857.58.