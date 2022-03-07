(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks plunged nearly three percent Monday as attacks on Ukraine intensified while nations and businesses imposed more sanctions against Russia.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.94 percent, or 764.06 points to close at 25,221.41, while the broader Topix index fell 2.76 percent, or 50.91 points, to 1,794.03.