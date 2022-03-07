UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Ends Down 2.9% On Ukraine Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei index ends down 2.9% on Ukraine crisis

Tokyo, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Tokyo stocks plunged nearly three percent Monday as attacks on Ukraine intensified while nations and businesses imposed more sanctions against Russia.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.94 percent, or 764.06 points to close at 25,221.41, while the broader Topix index fell 2.76 percent, or 50.91 points, to 1,794.03.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Tokyo Stocks

Recent Stories

Ukrainians trapped in besieged city as fighting bl ..

Ukrainians trapped in besieged city as fighting blocks evacuation efforts

32 minutes ago
 PM to inaugurate Ehsass Riayat Rashan Program toda ..

PM to inaugurate Ehsass Riayat Rashan Program today

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th March 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>