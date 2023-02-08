UrduPoint.com

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Ends Lower As Yen Strengthens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Tokyo's Nikkei index ends lower as yen strengthens

Tokyo, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended lower Wednesday with share prices weighed down by a stronger Yen and lacklustre earnings reports from some corporate giants.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.29 percent, or 79.01 points, to close at 27,606.46, while the broader Topix index added 0.03 percent, or 0.57 points, at 1,983.97.

The Dollar fetched 131.04 yen, against 131.19 in New York and 132.03 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

The Japanese market was "dragged down by the yen's appreciation against the dollar and disappointing earnings results from SoftBank Group and Nintendo", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

On Tuesday, SoftBank Group reported a surprise $5.9 billion net loss in the third quarter, as a slump in the tech sector continued to hit the investment behemoth's earnings.

The loss compared with the firm's net profit of $219 million in the same three-month period last year.

Nintendo trimmed its full-year net profit estimate to 370 billion yen on Tuessday, from an earlier projection of 400 billion yen.

The Kyoto-based gaming giant blamed the global chip shortage for a 21-percent year-on-year decline in Switch hardware sales in the April-December period.

SoftBank Group on Wednesday saw its shares plummet 5.11 percent to 5,948 yen and Nintendo nosedive 7.52 percent to 5,201 yen.

Among other major shares, Sony Group lost 0.83 percent to 11,955 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gave up 1.30 percent to 81,490 yen.

Toyota, which will announce its earnings on Thursday, edged up 0.02 percent to 1,897.5 yen.

Related Topics

Shortage Dollar Tokyo Same New York Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

51 minutes ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

56 minutes ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

1 hour ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.