Tokyo, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index ended lower Wednesday with share prices weighed down by a stronger Yen and lacklustre earnings reports from some corporate giants.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.29 percent, or 79.01 points, to close at 27,606.46, while the broader Topix index added 0.03 percent, or 0.57 points, at 1,983.97.

The Dollar fetched 131.04 yen, against 131.19 in New York and 132.03 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

The Japanese market was "dragged down by the yen's appreciation against the dollar and disappointing earnings results from SoftBank Group and Nintendo", IwaiCosmo Securities said.

On Tuesday, SoftBank Group reported a surprise $5.9 billion net loss in the third quarter, as a slump in the tech sector continued to hit the investment behemoth's earnings.

The loss compared with the firm's net profit of $219 million in the same three-month period last year.

Nintendo trimmed its full-year net profit estimate to 370 billion yen on Tuessday, from an earlier projection of 400 billion yen.

The Kyoto-based gaming giant blamed the global chip shortage for a 21-percent year-on-year decline in Switch hardware sales in the April-December period.

SoftBank Group on Wednesday saw its shares plummet 5.11 percent to 5,948 yen and Nintendo nosedive 7.52 percent to 5,201 yen.

Among other major shares, Sony Group lost 0.83 percent to 11,955 yen and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing gave up 1.30 percent to 81,490 yen.

Toyota, which will announce its earnings on Thursday, edged up 0.02 percent to 1,897.5 yen.