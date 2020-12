Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks jumped more than two percent to end at a 30-year high on Tuesday on hopes for economic recovery following the signing of a massive US stimulus package.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index surged 2.66 percent, or 714.12 points, to end at 27,568.15, while the broader Topix index rose 1.74 percent, or 31.14 points, to 1,819.18.