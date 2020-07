(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened slightly higher on Thursday as investors took heart from rallies on Wall Street but trade was subdued with a lack of fresh market-moving events.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.30 percent or 66.48 points to 22,505.13 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was flat -- down just 0.07 points at 1,557.16.