UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Opens Higher On Massive US Stimulus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei index opens higher on massive US stimulus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street after the US Federal Reserve unveiled massive new stimulus.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.50 percent, or 96.92 points, at 19,442.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.23 percent, or 3.22 points, to 1,413.76.

"Japanese shares are seen rising, encouraged by rallies in US shares... after the Fed's announcement of emergency stimulus," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a note.

"The focus is whether the Nikkei index will be able to recover the 19,500 level" considered psychologically important, he added.

The Dollar fetched 108.51 Yen in early Asian trade, against 198.47 yen in New York.

Mutsumi Kagawa, chief global strategist at Rakuten Securities, said the market remains in a state of "tug-of-war between those who are pessimistic (about the virus pandemic) and those who are optimistic,... who think they don't want to miss a rare chance to buy" shares at cheap prices.

In Tokyo, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing rallied 5.49 percent to 49,530 despite its announcement revising down profit forecast for the year to August.

Other major shares were mixed, with Toyota slipping 0.75 percent to 6,630 yen and chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron trading down 0.28 percent at 22,875 yen, while parts maker Shin-Etsu Chemical was trading up 1.95 percent at 11,475 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow finished up 1.2 percent at 23,719.37.

Related Topics

Dollar Tokyo Buy New York August Market Toyota Asia

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 40,000 COVID-19 t ..

6 hours ago

SEHA opens 13 additional drive-through COVID-19 te ..

7 hours ago

Flydubai operates 23 repatriation flights

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Costa Rican President discuss r ..

9 hours ago

European Countries Need Joint Efforts to Revive Ec ..

8 hours ago

UAE exceeds average growth in medical research in ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.