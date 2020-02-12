Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened higher on Wednesday extending rallies on Wall Street as fears ebbed that the virus outbreak in China would cause global economic disruption.

The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.28 percent or 66.14 points to 23,752.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.05 percent or 0.92 points at 1,718.72.