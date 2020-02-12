UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Index Opens Higher Tracking Gains In US

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei index opens higher tracking gains in US

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened higher on Wednesday extending rallies on Wall Street as fears ebbed that the virus outbreak in China would cause global economic disruption.

The Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.28 percent or 66.14 points to 23,752.12 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.05 percent or 0.92 points at 1,718.72.

