Tokyo, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened lower on Thursday with investors focused on key US economic data due this week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slid 0.14 percent or 39.99 points to 28,751.54 at the open, while the broader Topix index was flat, inching up 0.01 percent or 0.28 points to 1,943.85.