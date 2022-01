(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened slightly lower on Thursday after falling nearly three percent in the previous session as market heavyweight Sony plunged.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.16 percent or 42.90 points at 27,424.33 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.11 percent or 2.18 points to 1,921.90.