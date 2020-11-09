UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Index Opens Over 1% Up After Biden Win

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei index opens over 1% up after Biden win

Tokyo, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares opened higher Monday following the election of Joe Biden as the next US president after a nail-biting, close contest resulted in the outcome that the market had expected.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 1.13 percent or 274.31 points to 24,599.54 in early trade while the broader Topix index added 0.90 percent or 14.95 points at 1,673.44.

The Tokyo market's solid open came after the US market ended the best week since April although Friday's Wall Street session was lukewarm as vote counting was still ongoing.

Tokyo investors will be eyeing the fall of the Dollar weighing on Japanese exporters as well as corporate earnings reports, analysts said.

Internet investor SoftBank Group is scheduled to release its half-year earnings after the market closes.

