UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Index Opens Slightly Higher In Cautious Trade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 07:30 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei index opens slightly higher in cautious trade

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened slightly higher Tuesday in cautious trade as corporate earnings announcements begin and ahead of key global events including the IMF's economic report.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent or 52.58 points at 21,482.67, while the broader Topix index was down 0.27 percent or 4.17 points at 1,564.57.

"The Japanese market seems to be still dominated by a wait-and-see attitude," partly because of earnings reports due from this week, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Investors were waiting to see the International Monetary Fund's economic outlook due later Tuesday for clues about the impact of the US-China trade spat on the global economy, it said.

The Dollar fetched 107.96 Yen in early Asian trade, against 109.91 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, chip-related shares were higher tracking the US high-tech sector, with electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing up 1.77 percent at 4,767 yen and chip testing equipment maker Advantest up 2.12 percent at 3,370 yen.

Asahi Group Holdings rebounded 2.72 percent to 4,716 yen following a plunge of nearly 9 percent after the world's leading brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev said Friday it was selling its assets in Australia for 16 billion Australian Dollars (US$11.3 billion) to Asahi.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended flat at 27,1140.92.

Related Topics

IMF World Australia Dollar Tokyo New York Market From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

8 hours ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

8 hours ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

8 hours ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

8 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

7 hours ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.