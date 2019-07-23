(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened slightly higher Tuesday in cautious trade as corporate earnings announcements begin and ahead of key global events including the IMF's economic report.

The Nikkei 225 index was up 0.24 percent or 52.58 points at 21,482.67, while the broader Topix index was down 0.27 percent or 4.17 points at 1,564.57.

"The Japanese market seems to be still dominated by a wait-and-see attitude," partly because of earnings reports due from this week, Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Investors were waiting to see the International Monetary Fund's economic outlook due later Tuesday for clues about the impact of the US-China trade spat on the global economy, it said.

The Dollar fetched 107.96 Yen in early Asian trade, against 109.91 yen in New York.

In Tokyo, chip-related shares were higher tracking the US high-tech sector, with electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing up 1.77 percent at 4,767 yen and chip testing equipment maker Advantest up 2.12 percent at 3,370 yen.

Asahi Group Holdings rebounded 2.72 percent to 4,716 yen following a plunge of nearly 9 percent after the world's leading brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev said Friday it was selling its assets in Australia for 16 billion Australian Dollars (US$11.3 billion) to Asahi.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended flat at 27,1140.92.