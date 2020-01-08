(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks plunged Wednesday as investors took fright at escalating tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran launched missile attacks on US forces in Iraq.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.44 percent or 576.26 points to 22,999.46 about 30 minutes after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index fell 2.20 percent or 37.90 points to 1,687.15.