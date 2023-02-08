Tokyo, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index drifted lower a few minutes after Wednesday's open as tailwinds from Wall Street rallies were offset by a higher Yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.04 percent, or 9.77 points, at 27,675.70 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.34 percent, or 6.83 points, at 1,990.23.

Japanese shares are expected to start "in a narrow range as the US market gained while the dollar-yen is moving towards a stronger yen," senior market analyst Toshiyuki Kanayama of Monex said in a note.

The Dollar fetched 130.94 yen in early Asian trade, down from 131.19 in New York and 132.03 yen in Tokyo late Tuesday.

Overnight, Wall Street shares ended decisively higher after fresh Federal Reserve comments were seen as muted on inflation, with tech shares also supported by product announcements from Google and microsoft.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged there was still significant work to do to bring inflation under control, but did not shift significantly from his tone last week, which markets had viewed as benign.

The comments came after a strong Friday jobs report that sparked worries about prolonged Fed interest rate hikes.

In New York, the Dow rose 0.8 percent to 34,156.69 and the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.3 percent, while the tech-rich Nasdaq gained 1.9 percent.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group plunged 6.54 percent to 5,858 yen after it reported a surprise $5.9 billion net loss in the third quarter, as a slump in the tech sector continued to hit the investment behemoth's bottom line.

Nintendo dived 8.37 percent to 5,153 yen on the game giant's cut to its full-year profit forecasts because of dampened Switch sales caused by the global chip shortage.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was off 2.41 percent at 4,821 yen after it said it had abandoned its struggling project to develop a passenger plane, a decade after the jet was due for commercial rollout.

Sharp plunged 10.07 percent to 973 yen on the electronics firm's full-year sales and operating profit forecasts, which were revised lower.

Suzuki Motor was down 1.78 percent to 4,747 yen, as its upwards revision for its full-year profit forecasts failed to meet market expectations.