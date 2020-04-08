(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index advanced more than two percent Wednesday, helped by a weaker Yen and expectations for the stimulus package Japan's prime minister announced as he declared a state of emergency.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 2.13 percent, or 403.06 points, to close at 19,353.24, while the broader Topic index rose 1.59 percent, or 22.26 points, to 1,425.47.