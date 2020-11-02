Tokyo, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rallied more than 1.3 percent Monday on bargain-hunting, with the market bracing for the US presidential election.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.39 percent, or 318.35 points, to close at 23,295.48, snapping a five-day losing streak. The broader Topix index gained 1.81 percent, or 28.62 points, to 1,607.95.