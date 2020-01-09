UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Jumps More Than 2.3% On US Rallies, Cheap Yen

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei jumps more than 2.3% on US rallies, cheap yen

Tokyo, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index surged more than 2.3 percent Thursday on US rallies and a cheaper Yen against the Dollar as fears of an all-out middle East conflict receded.

The Nikkei 225 index, which dropped 1.57 percent on Wednesday, rose 2.31 percent, or 535.11 points, to close at 23,739.87. The broader Topix index gained 1.63 percent, or 27.65 points, to 1,729.05.

Your Thoughts and Comments

