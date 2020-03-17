UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Opens Down 3% On Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 50 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei opens down 3% on virus fears

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened down three percent on Tuesday, extending global plunges as interest rate cuts and fresh stimulus by central banks failed to dampen fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.02 percent or 513.88 points at 16,528.11, minutes after the open, while the broader Topix index was down 2.66 percent or 32.94 points at 1,203.40.

"Japanese shares are seen dominated by sell orders as investors were discouraged by losses in world bourses, including plunges in the US," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

"Even as each country has provided policy measures to tackle the virus, many think that preventing the further spread of the virus is the only measure that can stop a recession and falls in shares," he said.

The Dollar fetched 106.18 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.92 yen in New York late Monday.

On Wall Street, the Dow plummeted 12.9 percent to close at 20,188.52.

Related Topics

World Dollar New York Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

6 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

7 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

8 hours ago

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.