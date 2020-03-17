Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened down three percent on Tuesday, extending global plunges as interest rate cuts and fresh stimulus by central banks failed to dampen fears over the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 3.02 percent or 513.88 points at 16,528.11, minutes after the open, while the broader Topix index was down 2.66 percent or 32.94 points at 1,203.40.

"Japanese shares are seen dominated by sell orders as investors were discouraged by losses in world bourses, including plunges in the US," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

"Even as each country has provided policy measures to tackle the virus, many think that preventing the further spread of the virus is the only measure that can stop a recession and falls in shares," he said.

The Dollar fetched 106.18 Yen in early Asian trade, against 105.92 yen in New York late Monday.

On Wall Street, the Dow plummeted 12.9 percent to close at 20,188.52.