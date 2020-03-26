UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Opens Down More Than 3%

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 09:00 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei opens down more than 3%

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei index opened down more than three percent Thursday on profit-taking after surging in recent sessions although US stimulus plans offset worries over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Nikkei 225 index dropped 3.13 percent or 611.27 points to 18,935.36 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 2.64 percent or 37.61 points at 1,387.01.

Coronavirus

More Stories From Miscellaneous

