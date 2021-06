Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower on Monday after US shares dropped partly due to hawkish remarks by a US Federal Reserve official on policy changes.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.21 percent or 639.90 points to 28,324.18 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.99 percent or 38.66 points to 1,907.90.