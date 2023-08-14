Open Menu

Tokyo's Nikkei Opens Lower After New York Ends Mixed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2023

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Tokyo's blue chip shares opened lower Monday after falls of US tech stocks although the dollar's strength provided support for Japanese exporters.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.14 percent, or 44.51 points, to 32,429.14 in early trade, while the broader Topix index edged up 0.08 percent, or 1.93 points, to 2,305.44.

The Tokyo market was seen coming under pressure after the Nasdaq lost 0.

6 percent Friday, while the Dow ended up 0.3 percent.

After the US markets without a clear sense of direction, the Tokyo market "was seen to start in a narrow band," brokerage Monex said in a note.

"A key now is whether the Nikkei average can test 32,500 by using the cheap Yen and other supporting factors," it said.

The yen on Monday morning hit its weakest level against the Dollar since November. The US Currency was trading at 145.10 yen, up from 144.93 yen seen Friday in New York.

