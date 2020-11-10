UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Opens More Than 1.5% Higher On Vaccine News

Tokyo's Nikkei opens more than 1.5% higher on vaccine news

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo's key Nikkei 225 index opened more than 1.5 percent higher on Tuesday, tracking rallies on global markets after news that a coronavirus vaccine had shown 90 percent effectiveness.

The Nikkei was up 1.52 percent or 377.79 points at 25,217.63 in the first minutes of the trading day, with the broader Topix index up 1.51 percent or 25.33 points at 1,707.23.

"Japanese stocks are seen rallying for the sixth straight session, after the US market rocketed on news that a vaccine Pfizer and BioNTech are developing was 90 percent effective in protecting against Covid-19 infections," Okasan Online Securities said in a commentary.

"It's big news amid worries about the virus infection spreading in Europe and in the US," it said.

A cheaper Yen was also supporting Japanese shares, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 105.10 yen in early Asian trade, against 105.31 yen in New York, but well up from 103.52 yen in Tokyo late Monday.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 830 points or 2.

95 percent to finish the day at 29,157.97.

With spiking coronavirus cases worldwide forcing millions of people to face new restrictions, news that a vaccine might be coming soon offered hope the economy could begin to return to normal in coming months.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota was up 2.16 percent at 7,328 yen, Uniqlo casual wear operator Fast Retailing was up 2.21 percent at 80,040 yen, and industrial robot maker Fanuc was up 3.30 percent at 23,655 yen.

SoftBank Group was down 0.51 percent at 7,047 yen despite announcing late Monday that its first-half net profit more than quadrupled, and after a report the firm is considering selling robotics company Boston Dynamics to South Korea's Hyundai.

The vaccine news did not lift all firms, though, with the possibility of an end to lockdowns prompting a sell-off of stocks in gaming companies.

Nintendo was down more than five percent, with Sony slipping as much as two percent, just a day before the launch of its next-generation PlayStation console.

