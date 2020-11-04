Tokyo, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo key Nikkei 225 index opened more than 1.5 percent higher on Wednesday, tracking rises on US markets a day earlier, as polls began closing in the US presidential vote.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.53 percent or 355.34 points at 23,650.82 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 1.17 percent or 18.84 points to 1,626.79.