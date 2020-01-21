UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Opens Slightly Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei opens slightly lower

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Tokyo's Nikkei index opened slightly lower on Tuesday, with investors on the sidelines over a lack of trading pegs a day after the benchmark index posted its best finish in nearly 16 months.

The key Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.15 percent, or 36.29 points, to 24,047.22 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.10 percent or 1.69 points at 1,742.47.

