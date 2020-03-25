UrduPoint.com
Tokyo's Nikkei Opens Up More Than 3% After Strong US Rally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:20 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei opens up more than 3% after strong US rally

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Tokyo stocks opened more than three percent higher Wednesday after a record-setting US rally and relief that the Tokyo Olympics is being postponed, not cancelled.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index jumped 3.45 percent or 624.09 points to 18,716.44 in the first few minutes of trade, while the broader Topix was up 3.08 percent or 41.05 points at 1,374.15.

