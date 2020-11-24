UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tokyo's Nikkei Sharply Up After Trump Agrees To Transition Aid

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:10 AM

Tokyo's Nikkei sharply up after Trump agrees to transition aid

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Tokyo shares opened markedly higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump said he no longer opposed government aid for Joe Biden's transition team, with markets also buoyed by new vaccine news.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 1.91 percent or 486.82 points to 26,014.19 in early trade, playing catch-up after a long weekend with surges in other markets. The broader Topix index added 2.00 percent or 34.51 points to 1,761.90.

Shortly before the opening bell in Tokyo, Trump tweeted that the General Services Administration should start releasing Federal funds and resources to start a transition, ending major uncertainty, although Trump has yet to concede defeat in the election.

"Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that (GSA administrator) Emily (Murphy) and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same," Trump tweeted.

The Tokyo market was already gearing up for a strong open as it returned to action after a three-day weekend, during which international markets surged on positive news about vaccines.

International investors have cheered news that British drugs group AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford will seek regulatory approval for their coronavirus vaccine, following similar announcements by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

Tokyo players were also welcoming the rebound of the Dollar, which stood at 104.62 Yen against 104.54 yen in New York on Monday.

Related Topics

Election Dollar Drugs Trump Tokyo Same Oxford New York Market Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

6 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

7 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

9 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

8 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.