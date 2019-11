Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed slightly lower on Monday as investors cashed in on recent gains after a four-day winning streak.

The Nikkei 225 index lost 0.26 percent, or 60.03 points, to 23,331.84, but the broader Topix index edged up 0.07 percent, or 1.26 points, to 1,704.03.