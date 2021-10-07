Tokyo, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up for the first time in almost two weeks as investors cheered progress in US negotiations over raising the nation's debt ceiling.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.54 percent or 149.34 points at 27,678.21, the first gain after falling for eight straight sessions. However, the broader Topix index gave up earlier gains and ended down 0.12 percent or 2.29 points to 1,939.62.