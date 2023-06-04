UrduPoint.com

Toll-Free Call Center Launched To Assist Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims

Published June 04, 2023

Toll-Free Call Center launched to assist Pakistani Hajj pilgrims

MAKKAH MUKARMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :A toll-free call center has been established in the Main Control office of Makkah for Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to register and resolve their complaints effectively.

Section officer (WEC) of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Beenish Ashraf Tahir is dedicately overseeing its operations.

Beenish told APP, "A group of ten individuals has been working in shifts of 12 hours each at the center to address pilgrim's complaints." "The center has five exclusive telephone lines for registering complaints." "Up until now, they have received over 20 complaints of a minor nature, which includes concerns regarding the taste of food, accommodation, and others," Beenish mentioned.

Pilgrims had been asked to contact these numbers to register their complaints: 0567117032, 0567119580, 0567117063, 0567117063, and 0567119548.

