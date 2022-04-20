Toll hits 448 in S.Africa floods, relief effort falters

(@FahadShabbir)

Durban, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :South Africa's government Tuesday sought to reassure a worried public about efforts to help the east coast, where millions remained without water more than a week after deadly storms pounded the region.

Following up a declaration of a national state of disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched top ministers to the city of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, where at least 448 people have now died and 40,000 are homeless.

"These floods are the worst floods that we have ever seen in living memory," Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the minister in charge of disaster management, told a news conference.

"The impact of these floods are well beyond the province," she said.

A senior local government official said five more bodies were recovered on Tuesday.

More than 600 schools were damaged by the floods, with 101 rendered inaccessible.

"The preliminary figure is 442 million rand ($30 million), and that only relates to infrastructure. So many things are damaged in schools," said education Minister Angie Motshekga after inspecting damage at some schools in Durban.

"Literally, the only thing you can find is teachers and pupils. Material is completely gone; we are quantifying those damages now." Health Minister Joe Phaahla visited the Prince Mshiyeni regional hospital, where for the past week, patients have used buckets to bathe and flush toilets.

"The main challenge there is water," he told AFP.

Normally the hospital sees 2,000 patients a day. The minister said workers were repairing cisterns to store water delivered by tankers.

About 100 residents of the devastated Umlazi neighbourhood waited outside the hospital, fearful that their medical records had been lost in the storm.

Several hospitals reported that files had been lost or damaged, raising fears among patients with chronic conditions.

Pravin Gordhan, the minister for public enterprises, said the Durban shipping terminal, the second-largest container port in Africa, was fully functional on Tuesday.

During the height of the floods last week, containers were tossed about like building blocks.

The 8,000 to 9,000 shipping containers that had been backlogged because of a damaged access road, would be cleared within a week, he said.

As the waters subsided, key roads connecting the port to the rest of the country sustained heavy damage.

The damage has created bottlenecks for around 13,000 truckers who daily have to get goods to and from the port, which serves a vast stretch of Africa as far as the Democratic Republic of Congo.