UrduPoint.com

Toll Hits 448 In S.Africa Floods, Relief Effort Falters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Toll hits 448 in S.Africa floods, relief effort falters

Durban, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :South Africa's government Tuesday sought to reassure a worried public about efforts to help the east coast, where millions remained without water more than a week after deadly storms pounded the region.

Following up a declaration of a national state of disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched top ministers to the city of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, where at least 448 people have now died and 40,000 are homeless.

"These floods are the worst floods that we have ever seen in living memory," Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the minister in charge of disaster management, told a news conference.

"The impact of these floods are well beyond the province," she said.

A senior local government official said five more bodies were recovered on Tuesday.

More than 600 schools were damaged by the floods, with 101 rendered inaccessible.

"The preliminary figure is 442 million rand ($30 million), and that only relates to infrastructure. So many things are damaged in schools," said education Minister Angie Motshekga after inspecting damage at some schools in Durban.

"Literally, the only thing you can find is teachers and pupils. Material is completely gone; we are quantifying those damages now." Health Minister Joe Phaahla visited the Prince Mshiyeni regional hospital, where for the past week, patients have used buckets to bathe and flush toilets.

"The main challenge there is water," he told AFP.

Normally the hospital sees 2,000 patients a day. The minister said workers were repairing cisterns to store water delivered by tankers.

About 100 residents of the devastated Umlazi neighbourhood waited outside the hospital, fearful that their medical records had been lost in the storm.

Several hospitals reported that files had been lost or damaged, raising fears among patients with chronic conditions.

Pravin Gordhan, the minister for public enterprises, said the Durban shipping terminal, the second-largest container port in Africa, was fully functional on Tuesday.

During the height of the floods last week, containers were tossed about like building blocks.

The 8,000 to 9,000 shipping containers that had been backlogged because of a damaged access road, would be cleared within a week, he said.

As the waters subsided, key roads connecting the port to the rest of the country sustained heavy damage.

The damage has created bottlenecks for around 13,000 truckers who daily have to get goods to and from the port, which serves a vast stretch of Africa as far as the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Related Topics

Africa Storm Education Water Road Died Durban Congo From Government Top Million

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

58 minutes ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

1 hour ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

2 hours ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.