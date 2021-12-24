Toll in migrant shipwreck off Greece rises to 11

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The death toll from a migrant boat sinking off Greece rose to 11 on Friday, as scores of others, including dozens of children, were rescued, the coastguard said.

The boat carrying migrants ran aground on an islet north of the Greek island of Antikythera on Thursday evening.

Eleven bodies have been recovered so far and another 90 people stranded on the islet were rescued overnight, an official from the coast guard told AFP.