UrduPoint.com

Toll In Migrant Shipwreck Off Greece Rises To 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Toll in migrant shipwreck off Greece rises to 11

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The death toll from a migrant boat sinking off Greece rose to 11 on Friday, as scores of others, including dozens of children, were rescued, the coastguard said.

The boat carrying migrants ran aground on an islet north of the Greek island of Antikythera on Thursday evening.

Eleven bodies have been recovered so far and another 90 people stranded on the islet were rescued overnight, an official from the coast guard told AFP.

Related Topics

Greece From

Recent Stories

Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensati ..

Senegal railway opening overshadowed by compensation protest

2 minutes ago
 Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turno ..

Google to Review Russian Court's Decision on Turnover Percentage Fine

2 minutes ago
 PML-N leader running away from accountability: She ..

PML-N leader running away from accountability: Shehzad Akbar

2 minutes ago
 ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two acc ..

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two accused

2 minutes ago
 Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' ..

Russian teen jailed for 4 years for 'desecrating' portrait

4 minutes ago
 UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

UoP Winter Recess from Jan 3

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.